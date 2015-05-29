Google wants to put 360-degree action movies on your phone

Screenshot/Youtube Windy Day was one of the first movie released on Spotlight Stories.

“Fast & Furious 6” director Justin Lin has a new film out, but, in this one, you get to control the camera with your phone.

Lin’s new movie, “Help”, is a 360-degree action film that’s the newest short to be added to Google’s Spotlight Stories application, according to a report from Variety.

The Spotlight Stories app lets people move their phone up and down and side-by-side to see every angle of the movie. To film for a 360-degree environment, Lin had to jerryrig four cameras together, each shooting in super-high-resolution 6K, and then stitch together the data in real-time so he could what was being captured, the Variety report said.

Google’s Spotlight stories experiment are not quite virtual reality because you don’t need a headset or even Google Cardboard to use it. But, it does use similar technology to immerse the viewer in a different 360-degree environment.

The Spotlight Stories App is available for Android and is rumoured to be released on iOS soon, but The Next Web reported that phone owners were having trouble with limited device capability.

Google has previously released only animated shorts produced by Pixar, including one by the co-director of Ratatouille.

Here’s what the Windy Day preview looked like using Spotlight Stories:

