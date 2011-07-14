Google 3.0

Youtube is going to a black-ground template. Nothing special, right? You would think…



2 years ago, a professor expressed to my class “Google is considering changing its background colour from white to black, because a black background uses less electricity to project.” An unbelievable thing to hear until you see it, Google is now rolling out this plan on Youtube.

Capitulation

It won’t work. In its current form, it will never ever work. Let me tell you about my co-worker Bob who used his phone for a flashlight.

Him and I are in the cooler, and he is using his phone to flashlight. He has a dark-coloured wallpaper and it obviously isn’t working. I pull out my actual flashlight (Fenix, they are Chinese, but they are quality Chinese, it attaches great to your Swiss Army knife and I would recommend any of their models in a heart beat) and I light the way.

Google is plotting to make their homepage-background black in order to save on worldwide energy use. But it will never work, not if people trust Google brand as their wallpaper.

Solutions

What Google needs is smart technology—technology that detects the user’s experience. If the user is at 10pm, has their wallpaper set to the Google homepage (which Google wants), then they would want the background to illuminate to “white” for reasons obvious beyond being used as a flashlight. Further, the tech could be taking further.

One day your camera phone will automatically detect your light condition, and adjust your Google homepage to “flashlight” or “not flashlight” modes.

Google++

I have read that Google+ might be the first social-networking site to reach 100 million users the fastest. That might be the case, or it might not be. But what I think (and hope) Google is creating is a business that is simple, fluent like Apple, but techy, useful like Google. If Google can marry those two concepts together; look out, Google++ is here.

