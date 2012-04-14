This Is What Google Would've Looked Like In The 1980s -- And It Actually WORKS

Photo: mass:werk

There’s been a rash of videos from Squirrel Monkey showing what famous Internet sites today would have looked like in the past.You had Facebook in the 1990s, and Google and Twitter in the 1980s.



Those were funny, but an Austrian Web design group called mass:werk has one-upped them.

The group built a Google BBS terminal that looks like it’s from the 1980s — and it actually works.

You have to enter “s” to search (or “l” if you’re feeling lucky) and then it returns real search results from Google, using the Google Search REST API.

Check it out here.

(And yes, kids, computers really did work like this. And to get cash, we used to have to write a check to name of “cash” and take it to the bank when the bank was open — ATM machines weren’t common until the late 1980s.)

