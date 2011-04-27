US

Watch Googlers Party Like It's 1999

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

This is a nice flashback. This is an all-hands, “TGIF” meeting at Google, back in 1999 when the company was a small startup, that ends with cake for everyone.

It’s a nice way of seeing that today’s mighty juggernaut was just like every other startup at the beginning. Also, that short hair looks good on Sergey.

Watch:

(via TechCrunch)

Don’t Miss: Google’s Eric Schmidt Interviews Tina Fey — And It’s Really Funny →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us video