11 Amazing Things That Google Employees Can Learn For Free

Google is known for its employee perks — free food, free transportation, and on-campus massages are some of the best known.This has helped Google continue to attract and retain talent in the face of competition from pre-IPO startups like Facebook and Twitter.
One of the most valuable perks is a set of free classes known as Google EDU.
Lunch is just lunch. Knowledge stays with you forever, even if you leave Google.
The subjects are a lot broader than you might expect, too. It’s not just about learning to code in Python …
How Not To Dance Like A Middle-Schooler At Weddings. This is taught by a Googler, and includes basics like how to do the foxtrot.
DIY: Intro To Taxes. It won't make you an accountant, but it will teach you enough to file your own returns.
Search Inside Yourself (SIY) teaches Googlers how to be mindful and emotionally intelligent. It was developed in part by early Googler Chade-Meng-Tan, seen here with President Obama.
Advanced Negotiations is a one-day version of the Wharton class taught by Stuart Diamond. Helpful when you're buying your next car.
Are You Fiscally Fit? Buying A Home. This class for Googlers in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area explains what they can afford, how to qualify for a loan, and other basics.
Superhero Play: What Does It All Mean? This is a parenting class that explains what your preschoolers are thinking when they act like Spiderman.
Introduction To Programming (I2P). New employees -- identifiable by their beanie hats — are encouraged to take this class to get a sense of Google's DNA.
Beekeeping. This actually isn't a class taught through Google EDU, it's group started by enthusiastic employees in Mountain View. It's now got more than 100 members, and the honey is served in the Google cafeterias.
