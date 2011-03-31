Is +1 Google's Best Product Launch In Years? – The SAIcast Discuss

Illustration by Business Insider



SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Google just debuted a ‘like’ button feature on its search results called Google+1.

Did the company just get social or is this going to be a bust?

Nicholas Carlson and Dan Frommer discuss all about the feature and its potential in today’s SAIcast.

Also, it’s been three weeks since the iPad 2 launch in the U.S. The tablet has been selling out as soon as it hits the stores.

Nicholas Carlson goes into his experience using the new version of the iPad versus the old one, what is better about it, and what it leaves to be desired.

Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• The Biggest Thief In Tech? – Clusterstock Invades The SAIcast

• Should Dennis Crowley Sell Foursquare For $1 Billion



• Can Apple Turn Around Its Mediocre iAd Launch?



• What It’s Like When Arianna Huffington Freaks Out On You – SAIcast Discuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.