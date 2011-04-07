Google Donates $2 Million To maths Museum

Today Google announced a $2 million grant to open the Museum of Mathematics. It’s slated to open next year in New York City, the first of its kind in the country.



The effort was started by mathematician and ex-hedge fund employee Glen Whitney.

Whitney, who has raised over $22 million in two years for the museum, hopes the museum will “stimulate inquiry, spark curiosity, and reveal the wonders of maths.”

And, for Google, perhaps it will help educate the next generation of search algorithm creators.

