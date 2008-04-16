Wake-Up Call: GOOG No Clicks, INTC Fine, EBAY on Tap, "Homeowner" Bailout, JP Morgan





Intel fine, even slightly better than expected. No evidence of macro-economic impact on PC and handset supply chain. Maintains margin guidance for balance of year despite decline in NAND pricing.

Google US paid-clicks (as opposed to “queries”) awful again in March. Bulls argue that Comscore wrong and/or that increases in price-per-click will offset the slowdown. Seems unlikely, but one can always hope. All eyes on Thursday.

eBay earnings tonight. “Listings” growth has been better than expected, but what really matters is users: Namely, can eBay start increasing active users again, or has everyone just decided that they hate the place. Analysts will focus on financial performance, but for long-term this is irrelevant. What matters is user growth.

Congress pretending to rush to the aid of “homeowners“–with a bill so stuffed with pork, lobbyist favours, and corporate tax breaks that the homeowner is an after-thought.



The decline of the newspaper industry continues at a startling rate (Newsosaur). In the past year, newspapers like the NYT have finally started talking up digital as the future–just in time for digital growth to slow dramatically (with some metrics even declining).

JP Morgan earnings fine (i.e., no $10+ billion write-offs). New Street legend Dimon thinks markets will stay crappy for a while. The good news is this seems to be emerging consensus.

