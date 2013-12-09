18-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Invents A New Way To Throw A Football, Wins $US100,000

Brooks Bergman, a senior at Mars Hill Bible School in Alabama, won the $US100,000 Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway during halftime of Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

It was one of those contests where you have to throw footballs into a hole in a giant Dr. Pepper can.

He used an unorthodox throwing motion, and the entire Internet mocked him for it.

He kind of pushes it from his chest — halfway between a one-hand basketball shot and a beer pong shot. We’ve never seen anything like it (more below):

Mock him all you want, but this kid is actually a genius. The goofy throwing motion was the result of hours of practice in his backyard on a replica of the Dr. Pepper can used in the competition, he told the Times Daily.

From the Times Daily:

“My dad had me a target built the next day that was the very dimensions of that Dr. Pepper can. I couldn’t even tell you how many footballs I’ve thrown since then. I’ve thrown hours every day except on Thanksgiving. I took a break that day.”

The throwing motion? All part of the plan:

“I don’t really throw it like you’d normally throw a football. I just had to keep experimenting until I got more proficient. They may all throw a football better than me, but no one will work harder than me.”

He spent hours figuring out how to win this thing and he got it done.

Brooks wants to go into medicine, specifically oncology, because he was diagnosed with leukemia as a 3-year-old.

“I’ve been through cancer, and ever since I’ve wanted to help others going through it,” he told the Times Daily.

