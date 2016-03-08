Goodyear has a concept for spherical tyres that isn't completely ridiculous

Round wheels? Inconceivable! Picture: Goodyear

You’ve probably seen spherical tyres on cars in any number of futuristic movies or concept drawings.

Mostly, you would have dismissed them because for starters, how would you ever attach them to the car?

Goodyear has an answer and has taken the time to produce a video of how it thinks it could work.

And while it all sounds like someone at Goodyear was just having a slow day, in theory, there’s actually some interesting aspects to rolling on spherical tyres.

Here’s the trick to actually connecting them:

Having globes for wheels also means wear and tear can be spread evenly over the rubber:

Magnetic levitation!

Parking is a breeze, and you can squeeze more spherical-wheeled cars of the future in:

Overtaking is smoother and safer without the need for the chassis itself to change direction:

Goodyear has also put some thought into other ways sensors and the Internet of Things can make driving easier and less hazardous, things which don’t necessarily need to wait for the advent of spherical tyres.

Watch the full video here at Goodyear’s Facebook page.

