Goody Bags Infiltrate College Bowl Games

WSJ:… the bowls now give out gift bags just like the Oscars. It’s one of the few times of the year when college athletes are allowed to accept gifts. And this year, Miami, host to the Orange Bowl and the BCS title game, was the place to be.

Players in both bowl games were allowed to stroll through the Sony Suite, an exclusive room at their hotel stocked with Sony Electronics products. Each player had a $300 credit limit. Players picked out the items they wanted, including PlayStations and flat-screen TVs, and Sony shipped them wherever they wanted. Participating schools also typically order extra gift bags for big-donor alumni and other VIPs they bring to the games.

Players in the Orange Bowl and BCS Championship also received a Tourneau watch, Crocs and an Ogio duffle bag. Players from the Champs Sports Bowl and Capital One Bowl, both in Orlando, were taken to a local Best Buy and given a $400 gift card. Other bowl gifts this year included Nintendo Wiis, Apple iPods, and Oakley Split Thump MP3 sunglasses.

Last year’s Gaylord Hotels Music City Bowl in Nashville gave players a free year of Sirius Satellite Radio..

Gift bags are just one example of how these bowl games, originally designed to promote tourism, have become multimillion-dollar enterprises in their own right. Revenues for the 34 postseason bowl games range from just over $1 million for the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl to more than $30 million for each of the five BCS games. College bowl games are an estimated $400 million-a-year industry, and more than 20 of the bowl games have tax-exempt status

