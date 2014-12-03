The Best New Books Of The Year, According To Goodreads





Goodreads is out with its 2014 Goodreads Choice Awards.

Every year, the book recommendation site asks its users to vote for the best new book across 20 genres, from historical fiction to horror.

Goodreads editors first analyse statistics from the 250 million titles that were added, rated, and reviewed on the site in 2014 to nominate 15 books in each category. Readers are also encouraged to write-in nominations if their favourite didn’t make the cut.

The final winners this year were based on almost 2 million reader votes. See if your favourite book is on the list below.

FICTION: “Landline” by Rainbow Rowell. Georgie and Neal have been married for 15 years and have two little girls together — but that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. When Georgie is given a second chance to relive their first moments together, will they still fall in love?

MYSTERY/THRILLER: “Mr. Mercedes” by Stephen King. Retired cop Bill Hodges is still haunted by a mysterious hit-and-run that killed eight people. When he gets a crazed letter from the killer, he must turn to two unlikely allies to help him solve the murder.

HISTORICAL FICTION: “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr

. This National Book Award Finalist follows a blind French girl living with her father during World War II and a German orphan with a knack for building and fixing radios. The haunting story will stay with you.

FANTASY: “The Book of Life (All Souls Trilogy, #3)” by Deborah Harkness. The conclusion to the popular series, historian and witch Diana Bishop and vampire scientist Matthew Clairmont finally return to the present to face old enemies and discover a centuries-old secret.

ROMANCE: “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood (Outlander #8)” by Diana Gabaldon. Fans of the “Outlander” series will love the 8th instalment where things in 18th Century Scotland and in 20th Century England are getting more intense than ever before.

SCIENCE FICTION: “The Martian” by Andy Weir. This is the story of astronaut Mark Watney who was left for dead and stuck on Mars. Will he be able to survive and let his fellow astronauts know he’s still alive? Or will he die, stranded millions of miles from the nearest human being?

HORROR: “Prince Lestat (The Vampire Chronicles #11)” by Anne Rice

. A mysterious voice is forcing vampires around the world to murder vampire-mavericks, and fires are raging across the globe. It will take a group of supernaturals to identify what’s controlling the massacres, with the dangerous outlaw Prince Lestat at their core.

HUMOUR: “Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

. Poehler doles out truths about parenting, love, sex, and when to be funny and when not to be. And while her life advice is not always useful, it will certainly be hilarious as she discusses her famous roles and stunts (like when she sat on George Clooney’s lap).

NONFICTION: “The Opposite of Loneliness” by Marina Keegan. Keegan was a talented Yale graduate who died just five days after her graduation in a car crash. This is a collection of her essays, including the viral “The Opposite of Loneliness” that she wrote for the Yale Daily News.

MEMOIR/AUTOBIOGRAPHY: “This Star Won’t Go Out” by Esther Earl. 16-year-old Earl was the inspiration for the blockbuster book and movie, “The Fault in our Stars.” This is a collection of her journals, fiction, letters, and sketches, published posthumously after her death.

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY: “The Romanov Sisters” by Helen Rappaport

. Perhaps the most photographed and talked about young royals of the 20th century, the Romanov sisters — Olga, Tatiana, Maria, and Anastasia — had a tragic end in a basement at Ekaterinburg in 1918. This book looks at their diaries and letters to capture their young lives against the backdrop of Imperial Russia.

BUSINESS: “#GIRLBOSS” by Sophia Amoruso. A female CEO/entrepreneur dolls out advice for young professional women, all while talking about her life hitchhiking, dumpster diving, and petty theft. For fans of the Nasty Gal brand, this is a must-read.

FOOD/COOKBOOKS: “Make It Ahead” by Ina Garten. One of the most trusted names in cookbooks has now released a collection of recipes that you can make before all of your special dinners, holidays, or even weeknights.

GRAPHIC NOVELS/COMICS: “Serenity: Leaves on the Wind” by Zack Whedon. Brother of Joss Whedon, Zack’s book continues the story of Joss’ cult hit TV show, Firefly. Malcolm Reynolds and his crew must go on another rescue mission after one of their own is captured by the Alliance government.

POETRY: “Lullabies” by Lang Leav. Leav’s poetry has attracted a cut following as she explores love and loss. Khloe Kardashian even shared the poem “Closure” by Leav on Lamar Odom’s birthday.

DEBUT AUTHOR: “Red Rising (Red Rising Trilogy #1)” by Pierce Brown. Darrow is one of a group of miners in the interior of Mars whose mission it is to make the planet livable. That is, until he finds out that a class of people have been living there for generations by exploiting his and his people’s labour. Darrow must infiltrate their ranks with a group of rebels to stop the injustice.

YOUNG ADULT FICTION: “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart

. Cadence Sinclair Easton is a part of an old-money family that spends every summer on a private island off of Cape Cod. But after Cadence mysteriously washes up on shore with amnesia, she spends the next two years trying to piece together what happened to her, her cousins, and her family. Even the most jaded readers will be shocked by the ending.

YOUNG ADULT FANTASY/SCI FI: “City of Heavenly Fire (The Mortal Instruments #6)” by Cassandra Clare. In the long-awaited conclusion to the “Mortal Instruments” series, Clary and her friends fight the greatest evil they have ever faced: Clary’s own brother, Sebastian.

CHILDREN’S: “The Blood of Olympus (The Heroes of Olympus #5)” by Rick Riordan

. In the fifth book in the “Heroes of Olympus” series, demigods face off against an army of giants in “The Blood of Olympus.” With the gods still woefully suffering from multiple personality disorder, its up to their human offspring to prevent the awakening of the earth goddess, Gaea.

PICTURE BOOKS: “The Pigeon Needs a Bath!” by Mo Willems. Willems writes books that make young kids (and their parents) laugh out loud. This one follows a stubborn pigeon who really, really needs to take a bath.

See the runners up in each category over at Goodreads.



