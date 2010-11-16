Atlanta's 18-Year-Old Stadium Isn't Good Enough To Host The Super Bowl

Photo: AP

There’s a growing chance that the Atlanta Falcons will get a new stadium NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted that it could help their city land another Super Bowl.The Georgia Dome has been the site of the Super Bowl twice, in 1994 and 2000, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been rejected twice recently in attempts to host a third Super Bowl. Goodell said that the 18-year old facility isn’t on par with some of the league’s newest facilities.



“The bar has been raised because you’re getting great facilities around the country in great communities,” he said.

The Falcons still have 10 years left on their lease for the Georgia Dome, which cost $214 million and is still being paid for by a city-wide hotel tax.

