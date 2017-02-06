Roger Goodell gets booed mercilessly by Super Bowl crowd before Robert Kraft takes shot at him

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl 51 champions after mounting an historic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-27 in overtime.

During the Lombardi trophy celebration, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was booed mercilessly by New England fans while he attempted to congratulate Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the victory. You could barely hear Goodell through the chorus of boos.

Then, after Kraft accepted the trophy, he took a clear shot at Goodell and the NFL for its handling of Deflategate.

“A lot has transpired over the last two years,” Kraft said. “And I don’t think that needs any explanation.”

Here’s the moment:

And in case you needed some symbolism, as Kraft takes his shot at Goodell, you can see Goodell in the background, walking off the podium.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.