Goodbye Euro RSCG, Hello Havas Worldwide — Today's Ad Brief

Vincent Bollore wants you to see a lot more Havas. The French holding group is changing the name of all Havas-owned shops, called Euro RSCG Worldwide, to Havas Worldwide. On top of various name changes, the shop also announced the creation of Havas Digital Group.



Village Voice Media officially split from Backpage.com, a controversial advertising site with a strong “adult” classified section accused of facilitating sex trafficking. The breakup occurred after various big name advertisers — including Best Buy, Ikea, American Airlines, AT&T, and Macy’s — pulled their ads out of the publication when the Backpage scandal made headlines. The site will now operate independently.

According to Ad Age, these are the 100 most influential women in advertising.

Ad Exchanger tracks what agencies have to say about the Facebook Exchange.

Omnicom’s new study, called “Men are Cheap,” asserts that dudes not only cost less to reach on Facebook, but they respond better. So spend your money trying to reach them.

Visa changed creative shops from TBWA Worldwide to BBDO. Both are owned by Omnicom.

This year, there will be an “Agency Challenge” component to Movember, a month-long charity event in which men grow mustaches to raise awareness (and money) for fighting prostate cancer.

