Goodbye Dow 10,000: Dow Off 170, NASDAQ Down 2.22%

9969.
That’s where we are right now, as the Dow has fallen 170 points in just the first few minutes of the day.
Obviously financials are weak — European-related ones especially so — though it’s actually tne NASDAQ pacing the decline, as the index is off about 2%.
Commodities are getting crushed across the board.
Sorry, no World Cup for you today. There’s business to focus on.
