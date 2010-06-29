Goodbye Dow 10,000: Dow Off 170, NASDAQ Down 2.22%

9969.



That’s where we are right now, as the Dow has fallen 170 points in just the first few minutes of the day.

Obviously financials are weak — European-related ones especially so — though it’s actually tne NASDAQ pacing the decline, as the index is off about 2%.

Commodities are getting crushed across the board.

Sorry, no World Cup for you today. There’s business to focus on.

