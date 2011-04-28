Zappos is copy-editing the reviews on its product, finding that reviews with proper spelling and grammar increases sales.



It uses Amazon’s Mechanical Turk to edit user reviews, not changing the content or the meaning, but fixing spelling and grammatical mistakes, because product pages with well-written reviews lead to more sales.

(And also, since Zappos is owned by Amazon: synergy!)

Finally, we have proof: good writing is money.

(Via Boing Boing)

