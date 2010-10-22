Good, We Were Getting Bored Of QE, Anyway

QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE QE



If you’re not bored of those letters, you’re not paying attention.

But maybe the obsession is about to recede a little bit. The traditional QE bets — gold, Treasuries, etc. — are fading. And yesterday’s somewhat decent Beige Book didn’t hurt the market by causing people to question whether QE would be huge.

In fact, most of the talk lately has been about a stronger dollar — thank you Tim Geithner — and yet that’s not causing many waves.

Perhaps (just perhaps) this whole trade — dump the dollar, buy everything else trade, because Ben Bernanke is going to implement massive QE — is coming to an end.

Actually, knew that it would come to an end. Would would remarkable is if it ended with a whimper, not a bang.

