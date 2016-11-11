This giant list of all the good things that happened this year will warm your insides

One-year-old female giant panda cub Nuan Nuan. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

A lot of horrible things happened in 2016 around the world. Some people are so upset that they have even wondered whether or not 2016 is the worst year in history.

But Tumblr user helthehatter is now going viral after writing a list of all the positive things that have happened in 2016. First spotted by BuzzFeed, the list, titled “Good Things that happened in 2016” currently has over 180,000 notes and responses.

Among some of the positive things 2016 brought us, helthehatter mentions everything from Harriet Tubman replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill and new breakthroughs in chemotherapy to amazing entertainment masterpieces, including “Zootopia” and the “Hamilton Mixtape.”

The post borrows points from a similar Reddit thread, BuzzFeed points out, but also adds a few other positive things that have happened this year and added people should “#NeverForgetTheGood.”

Of course, because this is the internet, not everything on this list is 100% accurate. It’s also worth noting that pointing out all the good things that happened this year does not take away from how horrible the bad things were, or vice versa.

But the post is a reminder to think positively, even in an admittedly garbage year like 2016. And it’s resonating with many people, who are even sharing their own positive takes on 2016 in the comments and thanking helthehatter for the post.

And as for user helthehatter, they told BuzzFeed that they are “overwhelmed” with the reaction.

You can view the original Tumblr post here, or read the copy and pasted version below:

Good Things that Happened in 2016

· New chemotherapy breakthroughs have increased the 5-year survival for pancreatic cancer from 16% to 27% (and is getting better) · Scientists figured out how to link robotic limbs with the part of the brain that deals with intent to move so people don’t have to think about how they will move the limb, it can just happen. · Child mortality is down everywhere and it keeps going down. · Thanks to the ice bucket challenge the gene responsible for ALS has been found, meaning we are closer to an effective treatment. Let me rephrase that: we are close to getting a treatment for a very bad disease because a lot of people (including really hot celebrities) got wet. · A solar powered plan circumnavigated the world. · Michael Jordan donates 2mil to try and help bridge connection between police and the community. · Tiger numbers are growing. · And manatees. · And pandas. · Pakistan has made strides toward outlawing honour killings. · 70,000 Muslim clerics declared a fatwa against ISIS. · Pokemon Go players went insane with placing lure modules near hospitals for sick kids. · California is now powering over 6 million homes with solar power, a record in the US (and that is the tightest shit) · Volunteers in India planted 50 million trees in 24 hours. · Apparently world crime as a whole has drastically declined as a whole in the last couple of decades. · Coffee consumption has been proved to help curtail cancer and suicide rates. · Speaking of coffee Starbucks figured out how to donate perishable food in a food safe way. · 500 elephants were relocated to a better, safer and bigger home. · We made massive strides in Alzheimers’ prevention (my grandmother literally told me that scares her more than getting cancer this is very good news) · The ozone layer is repairing itself and all the work we did to get rid of those aerosol chemicals was actually worth it. · A new therapy developed in Israel could cure radiation sickness. · The Anglican church resolved to solemnize same-sex unions the same as opposite-sex unions which required a super majority of all three orders of the church (lay, clergy, bishop). · The Rabbinical Assembly issued a resolution affirming the rights of transgender and non-conforming individuals. · Precision treatments for cancer are hitting clinical trials and WORKING (as someone who’s had relatives with cancer this is the best news) · Dentists are once again providing free care to veterans who need it. · The Orlando Shakespeare Festival showed up with angel wings to block funeral-goers for the Orlando Pulse victims, view from anti-gay protesters · We may have cured MS · Rise Women’s Legal Centre opened · Death by heart disease has decreased by 70% in the United States · Two brothers saw colour for the first time thanks to specially-designed glasses · Pope Francis spoke against society’s obsession with physical beauty while dedicating Mass to the disabled community (love that dude) · Portugal ran its entire nation solely on renewable energy for four days straight · A retiree is launching a project to transport 80 endangered rhinos to an Australian reservation to save the animals from poaching · An Afghan teacher has been delivering books via bicycle to villages that lack schools · Harriet Tubman is going to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. · 200 strangers attended the funeral of a homeless WW2 veteran with no family · A teen battling cancer married his sweetheart · Bank firm pays for college tuition for the children of employees who died in the 9/11 attacks · New medicine has been shown to increase melanoma survival rate to 40% · Over 800 Boko Harem Hostages were rescued by Nigerian Army · Toys R Us is Offering Quiet Shopping Hour for kids with autism this holiday season · Volunteers made special tiny Halloween costumes for NICU babies · A 4-year old befriends a lonely man and helped him heal after losing his wife · Families grew · People survived cancer · People overcame depression · Any kind of victory, even if it affects only one person, is a victory · Now for the pop culture good news · LEONARDO DICAPRIO WON AN OSCAR! EVERYONE READING THIS LIVED LONG ENOUGH TO SEE LEO FINALLY GET WHAT HE DESERVED · There’s a new Harry Potter book · And a movie · Harry Potter has no plans on vanishing with time · This sweet father gave candy to passengers on a flight so his little girl could trick or treat on Halloween · LET ME TALK ABOUT ALL THE KICK ARSE MOVIES WE GOT THIS YEAR OH MY GOD · Kung Fu Panda 3, this franchise is still going strong despite that its about a panda played by Jack Black · Jungle Book. The amazing remake none of us saw coming · Finding Dory. I haven’t seen it yet but I’ve heard good things · Kubo and the Two Strings. Haven’t seen that yet as well but its Laika so I know it’s a masterpiece · Deadpool. The beautiful and super accurate R-rated marvel film · Captain America: Civil War. Seriously is the best marvel movie yet in my opinion I need more. · Zootopia. Oh don’t mind me I’m just a movie that tackled the issue of racism and not only game changed animated films but also made a billion dollars · The Hamilton Mixtape is coming out. Which is a bunch of artists singing songs from the musical (Sia, Usher, Regina Spketor, etc.) I’m excited. · A personal victory for myself, I joined Tumblr and met angels in blog form so…that’s uplifting. · And I met my favourite voice actor at a con which was a bucket list accomplishment. Good Things that have yet to happen this year · Birthdays · Thanksgiving · Black Friday · Moana · Christmas Good things that have nothing to do with the year but will hopefully make you feel better · Puppies · Chocolate · Rainbows · Rain (I like listening to rain it’s one of the most calming sounds) · Cartoons · Kissing · Music · Friends · FF: If you are a religious person you are an imperfect masterpiece · FF: If you are not then you are a splendid coincidence · Any year spent with loved ones be they family or friends is a good year. Trust me. · “A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have” — Roger Rabbit #NeverForgetTheGood

