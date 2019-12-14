13 wonderful things that happened on Friday the 13th

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety The Olsen twins will celebrate their 32nd birthdays this year.

Traditionally, Friday the 13th is considered a “cursed” date.

But it doesn’t have to be. There have been plenty of positive events throughout history that have happened on a Friday the 13th.

Between beloved celebrities’ birthdays to exciting developments in space, here are some of the best things that occurred on this “scary” day.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Friday the 13th has a long history of freaking people out. When this day rolls around, people buy less stuff and travel less frequently. In fact, the global economy is estimated to lose as much $US800 million every time a Friday lands on the 13th.

However, it’s been proven by the Dutch Centre for Insurance Statistics that Friday the 13th is actually statistically safer than other Fridays – there are fewer accidents and reports of fire and theft on these days.

If that didn’t convince you, keep scrolling to learn about some positive events took place on a Friday the 13th.

The queens of the ’90s, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, were born.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images The twins in 2015.

The 31-year-old Olsen twins were born on June 13, 1986.

They famously got their start on “Full House,” and went on to create an empire – books, videos, perfume, clothing lines, and much more.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed an executive order preventing gender discrimination in the government.

Bettmann/Getty Images The order amended Executive Order No. 11246

While Title VII officially prevented discrimination based on race, colour, religion, national origin, and sex for private employers, it wasn’t until Executive Order 11375 that discrimination based on gender was illegal for the federal government and federal contractors.

President Johnson signed the order, which was officially titled Amending Executive Order No. 11246, Relating to Equal Employment Opportunity, on October 13, 1967.

The famous Hollywood sign was dedicated.

Getty Images The sign originally read ‘Hollywoodland’ until 1949.

The Hollywood sign is an iconic piece of California culture. But when it was officially dedicated on July 13, 1923, it wasn’t even supposed to last for more than two years.

Originally, the sign was installed to promote a new subdivision in the Hollywood Hills.

A “significant amount” of water was found on the Moon.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Project scientist Anthony Colaprete made the announcement.

A lunar space station has long been the subject of science fiction novels, but on November 13, 2009, that dream took one step closer towards reality when NASA announced they found water on the Moon.

How much is a “significant amount?” According to Anthony Colaprete, around a dozen two-gallon bucketfuls.

“Friday the 13th Part III” was released.

Rodrigo Paredes/Flickr ‘Part III’ was the first film in the series where Jason wore his iconic hockey mask.

Of the iconic “Friday the 13th” movie saga, “Part III” was the first to actually open on Friday the 13th (August 13, 1982), the first to experiment with 3D, and the first appearance of Jason’s mask.

Even though the movie was critically panned, the movie made over $US36 million against a $US2.3 million budget, according to IMDB.

The Olympics officially returned to their home country.

Itsuo Inouye/AP Images Australia’s Robert Newbery practices diving.

The 2004 Summer Olympics were held in Athens, Greece, the country where they first started – both in ancient and modern times. The opening ceremony took place on August 13.

At the time, it was the largest Olympic Games, with 201 countries participating. Michael Phelps also won his first Olympic medal in Athens, and broke his first record.

The first scientifically recognised dinosaur eggs were discovered.

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Andrews examining his discovery.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, Roy Chapman Andrews discovered the first dinosaur eggs at a dig in Mongolia, on July 13, 1923.

Scientifically, this was huge for the field of paleontology, confirming that dinosaurs laid eggs -and the Museum was so impressed that Andrews would go on to become the director of the Museum from 1935 to 1942.

Black Sabbath released their debut album and invented heavy metal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne in 2016.

The 44th best debut album of all time, according to Rolling Stone, Black Sabbath’s self-titled album was released on February 13, 1970.

The album is widely regarded as having created the genre of heavy metal, with instant classics like “N.I.B.” and “The Wizard.”

Malta became a republic.

Zoltan Gabor/Shutterstock Valletta is the capital of Malta.

The tiny Mediterranean country of Malta first became independent in 1964, but officially became a republic on December 13, 1974.

Even though it’s small, Malta is an underrated place to visit.

Evelyn “Pinky” Kilgare-Brier became the first certified female pilot instructor.

Acme/PhotoQuest/Getty Images During World War II, Kilgare-Brier joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs).

According to the National Museum of the US Air Force, Kilgare-Brier became the first woman to receive an aeroplane instructor’s licence on October 13, 1939.

She was an important figure for women in aviation. She also flew non-combat missions during World War II, and after the war owned and operated her own private airport, according to her obituary.

Actor Steve Buscemi was born.

Cantor Fitzgerald/Getty Images Buscemi is known for his iconic roles in ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Big Lebowski,’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire.’

Steve Buscemi was born on December 13, 1957. Buscemi might be famous as an actor, but he also has a lesser-known second career: a New York City firefighter.

According to The Independent, Buscemi became an NYC firefighter at age 18. He eventually left the service to pursue acting, but in the aftermath of 9/11, Buscemi helped with rescue efforts and worked 12-hour shifts sifting through the rubble.

“Super Mario Bros.” was released in Japan.

Nintendo Mario is one of the most recognisable characters in pop culture.

“Super Mario Bros.,” one of the most iconic video games in history, was released on September 13, 1985 – exclusively in Japan.

Since then, Mario has been in approximately 170 games, including wildly successful spin-offs like “Mario Kart,” “Mario Party,” and “Paper Mario.”

Friday the 13th is always the last day before the weekend.

Yale Joel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Who doesn’t love sleeping in?

If all else failed to convince you that Friday the 13th isn’t a cursed date, just remember this: it’s the last day of the work week. Fridays are the best!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.