CITI: These 10 Companies Will Do Great During The Coming Inflation Wave

Photo: San Diego Shooter on flickr

As inflation fears rise, Citi has compiled a list of companies that have a history of stronger performance when prices increases occur.The list includes small-cap companies with revenue projections of 8% or higher for the next two years. Most of these companies are associated with energy, materials and consumer staples.



We’ve selected a few well-known ones, and explained why they might do well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.