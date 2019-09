From the FT’s Chris Adams…



Official Portugal good news: Portuguese/German 10 year govt bond pread below 1000bp for first time since early Sep – RTRS — Chris Adams (@ChrisAdamsMKTS) March 27, 2012

Here’s a look at the 10-year yield. You can see how much things have improved since January.

Photo: Bloomberg

