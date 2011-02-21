Good Piece In The Post On The State Of The Economy

The Post deserves credit for an outstanding front page piece that did a serious analysis comparing how African Americans, Hispanics and whites are experiencing the downturn and view the future of the economy. Its polling had the unsurprising result that African Americans tend to be faring worst in the downturn, but interestingly were the most optimistic about the future.



