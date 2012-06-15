Good Online News For...Microsoft?

Comscore’s latest data echoed the findings Compete released last week: Microsoft’s earch share actually increased last month. Most of the chatter last week attributed the Microsoft boost to the equivalent of frequent flyer miles–use Microsoft search, get credits for Microsoft products. But whatever works. Of course the loss of search share is lousy news for Yahoo, which announces quarterly results Tuesday afternoon. Release.



