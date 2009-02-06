Good News: Travel To Europe Is Cheap

Remember when you used to complain about how everywhere you heard nothing but European accents? Well, you shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Now we can only wish that so much foreign money would come into America. But good news. It’s really cheap to go to Europe. Not only has the currency switched around — especially against the pound, if you want to travel to Reykjavik-on-the-Thames — but flights are cheap too.



Seriously, check out fares at AA. You can get to London for $300, roundtrip! Barcelona’s around $354. So if the scene here has got you down, take your greenbacks abroad and get one last trip in before your dollars aren’t worth squat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.