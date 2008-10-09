Good News! Stocks Do Eventually Recover After Financial Collapses

Goldman’s economists held an excellent conference call this morning analysing–what else?–the state of the global economy. We’ll feature some of the highlights this afternoon.



Let’s start with an encouraging one: Economies and stocks do eventually recover after financial crises. Economies take an average of 2-2.5 years. Stocks, however, usually trough after about a year. So that’s this quarter! (Just pray hard we’re not Japan).

