Good News: Trading In Asia Starts Friday In The Green

Photo: AP Images

Asian markets started the day moderately higher, after good economic data out of Japan bolstered equities.Retail sales topped economist expectations by 30 basis points, while reversing negative results in November.



A market update is below.

Japan’s Nikkei has increased 0.4% to 8,885.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.8% to 4,307.

The South Korean Kospi has gained 0.3% to 1,963.

Singapore’s FTSE Straits Times Index is up 0.3% to 2,904.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has added 0.4% to 20,513.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.