Good News: Mass Layoffs Are Also Falling

Photo: AP Images

The Bureau of labour Statistics defines a “mass layoff event,” as one where 50 or more workers are separated from their jobs.For 2011, the BLS registered 6,331 such events, a 12.6% decrease from 2010 and 46% fewer than in 2009.



Just 53,843 U.S. manufacturing workers were laid off en-masse last quarter, the fewest ever for the sector, the Bureau of labour Statistics reported today.

Accommodation and food service workers experienced the greatest year-over-year relief, with just 95 mass layoff events occurring in Q4 2011 compared with 161 in Q4 2010.

The transportation and warehousing industries also saw improvements, with just 31 events occurring in Q4 2011 compared with 52 for the same period 12 months earlier.

