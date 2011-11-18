Good News Journalists: You Don't Need To Get A Helicopter licence Anymore

A Polish firm RoboKopter is making it easier than ever for journalists to capture images of protests without getting themselves maced or arrested — flying remote controlled helicopters with cameras mounted on them.



While it won’t replace traditional on-the-ground reporting, it provides an alternative to full-blown helicopters for those aerial shots that provide the scale of a protest or event.

Via The Lede blog:

Watch the videos below:

