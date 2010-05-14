TV Networks Salivating: Finally, The Upfront Won't Be A Disaster

Here’s a notable tidbit from Macquarie Equities Research’s weekly global media comparisons tipsheet:



The US TV upfront market kicks off next week. We believe the strength of the scatter market combined with the ever-present belief that TV is still an unrivalled reach medium should warrant solid YoY CPM increases in the 2010 upfront. Scatter market pricing is up somewhere around 20% above last year’s upfront, and we expect CPM increases to reach high-single digits. On a category-by-category basis, the outlook is muddled. Consumer packaged goods companies insist that times are still tough with some even going as far to say they are expecting CPM decreases YoY. Meanwhile autos appear more positive with vehicle sales volumes up strong YoY for each of the first 3 months of 2010, and consequently ad spending levels have risen notably. A significant boost in new model launches and redesigns over the next two years only adds optimism ahead of the upfront now.

