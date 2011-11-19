Good News, Guys: Now You Can Own A Pair Of Louboutins Too

Photo: The Source

Christian Louboutin‘s finally launched his much talked about men’s shoe collection. Called ‘No Limit’ Men’s Flats, these wild shoes, from the maker of the signature red sole shoes, is for his Spring/Summer 2012.

And they’re going to make heads turn, with their metal spikes and truck load of rhinestones; the men’s shoes also feature zebra fur, and a mixture of earth tones. And if this isn’t enough to bring out the rebel in you, these gold or silver laces might just help. But you’ll have to wait until next year when they hit the stores.This post originally appeared on Luxpresso.



