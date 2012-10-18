Facebook Sees Increase In 'Mobile Only' Members — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Micurs / Flickr, CC

Apparently 19 per cent of new Facebook fans have joined on their mobile devices. This should be comforting to brands who want to advertise on the app. Speaking of Facebook, the social media company is now allowing all developers to become more visible to mobile users by promoting themselves on the “Try These Games” box in the middle of the News Feed. At first, this was ony in beta and available to few app developers.



Pepsi Next is running a campaign that pledges to give people a “25th hour” in the day to boost productivity, a concept brought to you by The Barbarian Group and TaskRabbit. The website has people outsource their jobs to qualified (and pre-screened) people in their neighbourhood, and the concierge service rewards them with a Pepsi Next.

Arnold has a slew of new creative hires, including: Paul Stechschulte, ECD; Peter Johnson, SVP Group CD; Craig Miller, SVP CD; and Erik Enberg, SVP CD. Stechschulte will be based in Amsterdam and the rest at Arnold Worldwide.

Century 21 is now integrated into EA’s SimCity Social. This is the first real estate company to open up virtual offices. It is joined by Dunkin’ doughnuts and Mercedes-Benz.

DDB is looking for a new CD for the McDonald’s account.

Univision has a new logo.

Bob Winter is the new lead creative at CP+B Miami.

