Good News! College Actually Might Be Worth It

Attention disenchanted college students: Before you start burning your textbooks and running off to occupy Wall Street or something, you might want to check out this study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

It shows women and men who graduated from college in 2010 were likely to earn 90 per cent more than their peers holding only a high school diploma. And the ladies are leading the pack.

Women continue to graduate at a higher rate than men, the study shows, which accounts for nearly all the growth in college attainment in the last 30 years.

Overall, the earnings of college grads has jumped 50 per cent since the 1970s.

