Good News: Bank Robberies Are Down

The most common time to rob a bank is Friday between 9:00 and 11:00 am. Most people just say what they want, instead of passing a note. And it almost never gets violent.

Those are just some of the fun facts

from the FBI about second-quarter U.S. bank robberies. More:

Loot was taken in 92 per cent of the incidents, totaling more than $9.5 million.

Of the loot taken, 28 per cent of it was recovered. More than $1.4 million was returned to the financial institutions.

Acts of violence were committed in 4 per cent of the incidents, resulting in 30 injuries, two deaths, and four hostages taken. The two individuals killed were perpetrators.

The southern region of the U.S. had the most violations, with 445 reported incidents.

Despite hard times, there were less bank robberies than last year:

FBI: During the second quarter of 2009, there were 1,304 reported violations of the Federal Bank Robbery and Incidental Crimes Statue, a decrease from the 1,444 reported violations in the same quarter of 2008. According to statistics released today by the FBI, there were 1,278 robberies of financial institutions, 19 burglaries, and seven larcenies reported between April 1, 2009 and June 30, 2009. No extortions were reported during the quarter.

Maybe the crooks know just how much financial trouble banks are in?

