Good News! ONLY 2,900 Legal Sector Jobs Lost in November

It’s bad, but only half as bad as last month.



Of the 11,000 U.S. jobs the labour Department reported were lost in November, 2,900 were from the legal sector, Ross Todd at The Am Law Daily said.

But, that’s only half the number of jobs lost in October. The fall was a roller coaster as far as legal jobs cut — 2,000 in September, 5,800 in October and now the 2,900 in November.

Legal services jobs obviously include countless other positions besides just attorneys, but it’s already been recorded how tough a year it’s been for attorneys. The top 250 firms reduced their ranks by almost 4% last year.

