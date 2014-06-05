11 Classic Movies That Were Originally Box-Office Bombs

Wizard of Oz, screenshot It may be the 75th anniversary of ‘The Wizard of Oz’; however, Dorothy wasn’t always a hit.

How much money a movie makes at the box office isn’t always an indicator of whether it will become a classic.

Some of Hollywood’s greatest films were financial flops that took years before they were fully embraced by audiences.

From arguably the greatest film ever made, “Citizen Kane,” to the cult hit “The Big Lebowski,” these are the classic films that bombed at theatres.

