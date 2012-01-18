WAKE UP: Global Stocks Are Mixed Despite More Bad News

Photo: Flickr: ulterior epicure

Stocks are mixed despite another day of gloomy headlines.Shanghai fell 1.4% following yesterday’s good GDP data, which paradoxically reduces easing expectations. Other Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei up 1%.



European markets are bouncing back from early losses, with the Dax moving into positive territory.

Dow futures point are flat.

New European headlines are mostly bad including a warning from Fitch that it may downgrade Italy two notches and a warning from Greek PM Lucas Papademos that greater cuts are needed to avoid an economic collapse. The UK saw unemployment increase to 8.4%, the highest level since 1995, in an otherwise mixed report.

Global news is also bad including a reduced global growth estimate from the World Bank and a reduced oil demand forecast from the IEA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.