Good Morning, Now The Paralyzing Blizzard Is Actually Here

Photo: twitpic.com

Yesterday some northeasterners and New Yorker could be heard complaining about what a flop the snowicane turned out to be.When they look out their windows this morning, we suspect they’ll be singing a different tune.



And yes, it’s still coming down, at least in New York, and is expected to do so all day.

All public schools in New York are closed, as they are, we suspect, in many other cities in the area. The call was made by the mayor within the last several minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.