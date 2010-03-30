5 Things To Know Before The Opening Bell

Here are the five things you should be aware of this morning:



Shipping companies are having such a difficult time keeping up with European and American demand that many full containers of products are idling in Asian ports.

Two major steelmakers have ended 40 years of annual pricing on iron ore imports and have accepted a 90% price hike to meet soaring Asian demand.

The SEC has launched a probe into 20 other financial institutions to see if there were using a similar Repo 105 strategy to the one which scandalized Lehman Brothers.

The pound is up this morning against the dollar on an upward revision of growth projections to 0.4% for Q4 2009.

Global equities are approaching an 18 month high as U.S. stock futures moved higher this morning in advance of the Case-Schiller housing report and consumer confidence data.

