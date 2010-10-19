Good Morning Asia: Here's What You Need To Know To Start Your Trading Day

Gregory White

China Communist

U.S. markets surged higher in trading Monday ahead of earnings news from Apple and IBM

  • Dow up 0.73%
  • NASDAQ up 0.48%
  • S&P 500 up 0.72%

Key U.S. News

  • Apple beat earnings expectations, but the stock went lower in after market trading because iPad sales were weak.
  • IBM also beat expectations, but too headed lower in after hours trading because it used a stock repurchase to boost earnings.
  • Microsoft’s chief software architect Ray Ozzie stepped down, and its shares also fell in after market trading.
  • U.S. industrial production data came in weak, with month-over-month growth down 0.2% in September.

Economic data to watch for in Asia

  • No major economic data releases in Asia tomorrow.

Key Asian news

  • Xi Jin Ping could be in line to be China’s next president after being named vice-chairman of a key military commission in the country. The only other civilian member of the commission is President Hu Jintao.
  • Pakistan has denied reports that Osama Bin Laden is operating in the country. The government was forced to deny a NATO officials claim that Bin Laden was still in the country.
  • Saudi Arabia has informed France that Paris is under imminent threat of a terrorist attack from Al Qaeda.

