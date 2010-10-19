Good Morning Asia: Here's What You Need To Know To Start Your Trading Day

U.S. markets surged higher in trading Monday ahead of earnings news from Apple and IBM



Dow up 0.73%

NASDAQ up 0.48%

S&P 500 up 0.72%

Key U.S. News

Apple beat earnings expectations, but the stock went lower in after market trading because iPad sales were weak.

IBM also beat expectations, but too headed lower in after hours trading because it used a stock repurchase to boost earnings.

Microsoft’s chief software architect Ray Ozzie stepped down, and its shares also fell in after market trading.

U.S. industrial production data came in weak, with month-over-month growth down 0.2% in September.

Economic data to watch for in Asia

No major economic data releases in Asia tomorrow.

Key Asian news

Xi Jin Ping could be in line to be China’s next president after being named vice-chairman of a key military commission in the country. The only other civilian member of the commission is President Hu Jintao.

Pakistan has denied reports that Osama Bin Laden is operating in the country. The government was forced to deny a NATO officials claim that Bin Laden was still in the country.

Saudi Arabia has informed France that Paris is under imminent threat of a terrorist attack from Al Qaeda.

