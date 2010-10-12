Good Morning Asia: Here's What You Need To Know To Start Your Trading Day

Photo: Emirates

Good morning Asia. Here’s what you need to know:

U.S markets were flat Monday, while gold had another record close. The U.S. bond market was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Corn prices continued their surge yesterday, threatening to create a global food crisis. Check out the 25 countries that will get screwed in a global food crisis >

NAB business confidence and conditions numbers for Australia are released at 9:30 AM ET. Last month, business confidence came in at 11 while business conditions came in at 5.

Japanese consumer confidence numbers are released at 1:00 AM ET. Projections have household confidence coming in at 43.9, an increase over August’s 42.9.

U.S. defence Secretary Robert Gates increased the pressure on China saying recent conflicts in the South China Sea need to be dealt with by “international institutions.” Click here for other geopolitical threats you need to be aware of >

Cnooc, the Chinese National Offshore Oil Company, has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to Chesapeake Energy for a position in a shale gas project in Texas.

Indian industrial production numbers are released at 12:00 AM ET. Projections are for a 9.5% year-over-year increase in the month of August.

Cairn Energy is putting pressure on the Indian government over the $9.6 billion sale of a controlling stake in its Indian business to Vedanta. The company’s CEO suggested this would be a heavily watched deal as it would provide evidence of India’s approach to business.

German consumer price index numbers are released at 2:00 AM ET. The UK’s consumer price index numbers are released at 4:30 AM ET.

Major European airlines are planning a new push to slow the growth of Gulf based airlines Etihad, Emirates, and Qatar Airways. Their strategy is to change the export-guarantees which make the purchasing of Airbus and Boeing planes cheaper for foreign buyers.

