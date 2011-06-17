President Obama Talks Malia And Sasha, Missing His Dad On Father's Day On "Good Morning America" (VIDEO)

Megan Angelo

obama

Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” sat down with President Obama this morning — and he was in the rare mood to talk about his children.

He talked about the day daughter Malia was born, describing her now as “as emotionally intelligent as anyone I know” and daughter Sasha as “wanting to take on the world.”

But his most reflective moment came when a young viewer’s question prompted him to reflect on his own father.

Video below.

