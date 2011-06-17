President Obama Talks Malia And Sasha, Missing His Dad On Father's Day On "Good Morning America" (VIDEO)

Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America” sat down with President Obama this morning — and he was in the rare mood to talk about his children.



He talked about the day daughter Malia was born, describing her now as “as emotionally intelligent as anyone I know” and daughter Sasha as “wanting to take on the world.”

But his most reflective moment came when a young viewer’s question prompted him to reflect on his own father.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.