'Good Morning America' Plans A Star-Studded Cast Of Guest Hosts To Fill In For Robin Roberts

A teary-eyed Roberts announced her battle with MDS last month. She’ll have a huge lineup taking her place while she’s gone.

“Good Morning America” doesn’t plan on giving its ratings winnings back to the “Today” show anytime soon. Last month, host Robin Roberts exited the show August 30 to treat her rare blood and bone marrow disease MDS.



This spring, “GMA” beat competitor the “Today” show in weekly ratings for the first time in 17 years.

During the weeks of August 27 and September 3, ABC’s morning show has bested NBC by 800,000 viewers.

The network plans to keep up the winning streak with an A-list cast of supporters filling in for Roberts during her absence.

According to the Associated Press, here are a few of the stars set to step in for Roberts so far:

The entire cast of “Modern Family” (one per day for an entire week)

Stephen Colbert

Oprah Winfrey

Rob Lowe

Each celebrity is set to appear during the second hour of the show alongside hosts George Stephanopoulos, Josh Elliott, Lara Spencer and Amy Robach.

In addition to the celeb status, GMA plans for Barbra Walters, Diane Sawyers, and Katie Couric all to lend a hand on the morning show as well.

