GOOD LUCK WITH THAT: ACCC Approves Sensis' TrueLocal Buyout Because Who Cares

SEO will only get you so far.

Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has signed off on Sensis’ acquisition of TrueLocal from News Limited today, mostly because of a little start-up you may have heard of called Google.

The ACCC said in a statement today that because of Google’s range of services, the buyout of TrueLocal by Sensis wouldn’t impact competition in the local business listings space:

The merged firm would likely be strongly constrained by Google and its myriad of products that are increasingly replicating the online business directory listing model. The constraint imposed by Google is being driven by technological change and consumers’ increasing preference to obtain business information through Google in the first instance

Translation? You are weak sauce.

Sensis is desperate to increase its relevancy in the online business listing space after a series of losses that have been affecting its parent company, Telstra.

Sensis’ bleeding revenue is down to the fact that advertisers are moving from traditional advertising in the Yellow Pages over to the internet. Sensis hasn’t responded well to the internet, and now it’s paying the price.

Good luck with all that, Sensis.

