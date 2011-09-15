Good Lord, All I Need Is Another Darn App In My Life…

I think I am like most other people. I use a few apps daily… like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, the weather app, email, maps, texting, and some various other ones I can’t remember their names but I do remember what they look like and where they sit on my phone.



I flip through 6 or so “screens” of apps each day just to find the one I need. This is too much in my opinion. It feels as if we are drowning in a sea of apps.

So do we really need more apps in our life? And should you rest your company’s future on thinking people will want to download another one to their device?

Here are some stats:

The most used Android apps in the US are Google Maps, Gmail and Facebook, according to research from Nielsen.

More than 500,000 apps have been approved in the Apple App store.

Total App Store revenue before the break-down is almost $3.6 billion in aggregate.

There’s half a billion apps are available for me to download… and how many will actually end up on my device? Very little. And once some have made it to my iPhone, will I even use it after the first time? I fear not…

The message here is :

1) if you are a mobile phone user, you have to dig through so much clutter to find useful apps today. This is inconvenient and it sucks, so we will remain with our “tried and true” apps and not venture to download many more.

2) if you are a business, maybe the app store approach is not such a good idea. Fighting for shelf space is getting more difficult as they days go by because I think most people think similar to me. Why put such barriers to everyday usage for your web service? My opinion is if you are solely depending on a app store positioning, the odds are you will get lost in the clutter.

Does anyone else have this problem?

@jnickhughes

