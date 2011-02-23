Good Housing News (For Four Cities, At Least)

Standard & Poor’s just released its S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. To put it mildly, the news isn’t good. The National Index has taken a step back to 2009 levels, when prices were falling at an 8.6% annual rate. But let’s look at the bright side.
If you live in Cleveland or Las Vegas and you’re a buyer, you could get the deal of your life. Average housing prices in both cities have fallen back to what they were more than a decade ago in the year 2000, and mortgage interest rates are still hovering around all-time historic lows. Sellers in San Diego and Washington D.C. may also see brighter days ahead. They were the only two cities where home prices increased year over year, at +1.7% and +4.1%, respectively.
While it appeared that we were seeing the slightest signs of recovery (or rather, signs that the bleeding may have stopped), growth numbers are sliding away as fast as they came. Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix and Tampa all made new lows in December. Atlanta, Charlotte, Portland and Seattle, markets that were speculated to be on the uptick also hit their lowest levels since prices peaked in 2006 and 2007.
Results for December 2010 are summarized below.
2010 Q4
2010 Q4/2010 Q3
2010 Q3/2010 Q3
Level
Change (%)
Change (%)
1-Year Change (%)
U.S. National Index
130.38
-3.9%
-1.9%
-4.1%
December 2010
December/November
November/October
Metropolitan Area
Level
Change (%)
Change (%)
1-Year Change (%)
Atlanta
99.92
-0.9%
-2.4%
-8.0%
Boston
152.54
-0.1%
-1.0%
-0.8%
Charlotte
112.59
-0.7%
-0.7%
-4.4%
Chicago
117.86
-1.4%
-2.2%
-7.4%
Cleveland
99.73
-0.4%
-2.0%
-4.0%
Dallas
114.61
-0.2%
-1.1%
-3.6%
Denver
124.10
-0.7%
-1.2%
-2.4%
Detroit
65.93
-2.3%
-2.5%
-9.1%
Las Vegas
99.48
-1.1%
-0.4%
-4.7%
Los Angeles
170.99
-1.3%
-0.4%
-0.2%
Miami
143.11
-0.5%
-0.2%
-3.7%
Minneapolis
117.09
-1.3%
-2.2%
-5.3%
New York
167.86
-0.9%
-1.2%
-2.3%
Phoenix
103.10
-1.7%
-1.1%
-8.3%
Portland
138.23
-1.2%
-1.6%
-7.8%
San Diego
158.97
-0.7%
0.1%
1.7%
San Francisco
135.85
-1.0%
-1.1%
-0.4%
Seattle
138.70
-2.0%
-1.1%
-6.0%
Tampa
130.23
-2.6%
-0.9%
-6.2%
Washington
186.18
0.3%
0.0%
4.1%
Composite-10
156.26
-0.9%
-0.8%
-1.2%
Composite-20
142.42
-1.0%
-1.0%
-2.4%
Source: Standard & Poor’s and Fiserv
Data through December 2010
