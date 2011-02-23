Good Housing News (For Four Cities, At Least)

Standard & Poor’s just released its S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. To put it mildly, the news isn’t good. The National Index has taken a step back to 2009 levels, when prices were falling at an 8.6% annual rate. But let’s look at the bright side.



If you live in Cleveland or Las Vegas and you’re a buyer, you could get the deal of your life. Average housing prices in both cities have fallen back to what they were more than a decade ago in the year 2000, and mortgage interest rates are still hovering around all-time historic lows. Sellers in San Diego and Washington D.C. may also see brighter days ahead. They were the only two cities where home prices increased year over year, at +1.7% and +4.1%, respectively.

While it appeared that we were seeing the slightest signs of recovery (or rather, signs that the bleeding may have stopped), growth numbers are sliding away as fast as they came. Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix and Tampa all made new lows in December. Atlanta, Charlotte, Portland and Seattle, markets that were speculated to be on the uptick also hit their lowest levels since prices peaked in 2006 and 2007.

Results for December 2010 are summarized below.

2010 Q4

2010 Q4/2010 Q3

2010 Q3/2010 Q3

Level

Change (%)

Change (%)

1-Year Change (%)

U.S. National Index

130.38

-3.9%

-1.9%

-4.1%

December 2010

December/November

November/October

Metropolitan Area

Level

Change (%)

Change (%)

1-Year Change (%)

Atlanta

99.92

-0.9%

-2.4%

-8.0%

Boston

152.54

-0.1%

-1.0%

-0.8%

Charlotte

112.59

-0.7%

-0.7%

-4.4%

Chicago

117.86

-1.4%

-2.2%

-7.4%

Cleveland

99.73

-0.4%

-2.0%

-4.0%

Dallas

114.61

-0.2%

-1.1%

-3.6%

Denver

124.10

-0.7%

-1.2%

-2.4%

Detroit

65.93

-2.3%

-2.5%

-9.1%

Las Vegas

99.48

-1.1%

-0.4%

-4.7%

Los Angeles

170.99

-1.3%

-0.4%

-0.2%

Miami

143.11

-0.5%

-0.2%

-3.7%

Minneapolis

117.09

-1.3%

-2.2%

-5.3%

New York

167.86

-0.9%

-1.2%

-2.3%

Phoenix

103.10

-1.7%

-1.1%

-8.3%

Portland

138.23

-1.2%

-1.6%

-7.8%

San Diego

158.97

-0.7%

0.1%

1.7%

San Francisco

135.85

-1.0%

-1.1%

-0.4%

Seattle

138.70

-2.0%

-1.1%

-6.0%

Tampa

130.23

-2.6%

-0.9%

-6.2%

Washington

186.18

0.3%

0.0%

4.1%

Composite-10

156.26

-0.9%

-0.8%

-1.2%

Composite-20

142.42

-1.0%

-1.0%

-2.4%

Source: Standard & Poor’s and Fiserv

Data through December 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.