8 Reasons Anonymous, The Hacker 'Terrorist' Group, Is A Force For Good

Stian EikelandThe Vendetta mask, in its natural setting.It’s easy to think of Anonymous as a group of punk troublemakers, raising hell online. Some have even debated whether their extra-legal protests should be labelled terrorist acts.



But that would overlook some of the genuinely good deeds the group — whose members identify themselves with the Vendetta mask — has done.

Whether it’s retaliating against kiddie porn sites, helping to identify Chinese military cyber-attacks, or targeting the digital properties of various hate groups, Anonymous can sometimes be a force for good.

