GOOD GIRLS GONE BAD: More Australian Women Are Getting Locked Up

The number of women serving time is on the rise, new data today released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals.

There has been a 13 per cent increase, or 298 people, in females in custody since June 2013.

The number of women identifying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander serving time has also risen, up 18% or 142 people in the 12 months to June.

ABS director of the national centre for crime and justice statistics, William Milne said the overall number of people being held in custody has risen 3,222 people, up 11% year-on-year to 34,034 people.

“While federal sentenced persons in custody decreased annually by 3 per cent in the June 2014 quarter, the number of federal sentenced females in custody increased by 18 per cent for the same period,” Milne said.

