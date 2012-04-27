Good Girls Gone Bad: The Biggest Female Celebrity Breakdowns

Rihanna, 24, tweeted this photo of herself smoking a huge joint with Snoop Dogg.

Female celebrities have it rough in Hollywood. The pressure to please viewers and promote themselves as a certain image on a daily basis can be daunting and degrading.



Christina Aguilera created a new overtly sexual identity for her album “Stripped,” Tara Reid started partying up a storm after her “American Pie” heyday and Demi Lovato had to check into rehab for bulimia after appearing as the perfect Disney channel darling.

Now, as we all witness Rihanna‘s steady plunge into the scandalous depths of crazy, take a moment to look back at some memorable 180-degree transformations of some of the most famous female singers, models and actresses.

Demi Moore Former 'Brat Pack-er' Demi Moore seemed to have everything going for her until her latest breakdown. Moore was married to Ashton Kutcher and had a big, happy family with her daughters and her ex-husband Bruce Willis. She had also recently been cast as the iconic feminist Gloria Steinem in the new Linda Lovelace (aka Deep Throat) biopic. But amidst rumours of Ashton cheating, the two decided to split and Moore was said to be out partying until the early hours of the morning. The actress then dropped out of the Linda Lovelace film and went to get treatment for 'exhaustion' among other things. We're hoping she has a speedy recovery and gets back to her healthy self soon. Rihanna As we've shown you before, the Barbados-born pop star seems to be going down a slippery slope of party behaviour. While Rihanna has always been known for her sultry style, recently she's taken that shtick to a whole new level. She's tweeted scantily clad photos of herself, started an online feud with Chris Brown's new girlfriend and even her music is getting more X-rated. We're all, unfortunately, on breakdown-watch for this star. Tara Reid The 'American Pie' star definitely showed how different she was from her character Vicky, the good girl who breaks up her boyfriend before going to college. Reid quickly became known for her heavy drinking and partying and, of course, there's the 2005 wardrobe malfunction she had at P.Diddy's 2005 party. In 2008, the actress finally checked into rehab of her own accord and now she's back on track with her new film 'American Reunion' which was released to lackluster results at teh box office earlier this month. Natasha Lyonne Tara Reid's 'American Pie' co-star Natasha Lyonne also ran into hard times. In 2005, the actress had a mental breakdown and trashed an apartment that she had rented from another actor. On top of that, Lyonne also broke into her neighbour's apartment and stated that she would 'sexually molest' their dog. Clearly she was on drugs. The actress was then forced into rehab at a methadone treatment centre. Now the actress is back doing some great work onstage with 'Love, Loss and What I Wore.' Lindsay Lohan Before all of the arrests, addictions and drama off-screen, Lindsay Lohan was the innocent face of the Disney Channel. Isn't that always the case. Since 2005, Lohan has had constant problems with the law, drugs, alcohol, relationships and everything in between. The drama has even caused her to be kicked off several different movie shoots for fear that she is 'impossible to insure.' Recently, Lohan completed her last few hours of mandatory community service and is also set to play Elizabeth Taylor in an upcoming biopic on Lifetime entitled 'Liz and Dick.' But can she kick her bad girl ways long enough to shoot an entire film? Britney Spears We all know how the pop princess went from sweet and sultry, to downright crazy. After breaking up with pop star boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Spears went into a string of relationships. The most famous were her quickie drunk marriage-then-annulment with friend Jason Allen Alexander and, of course, her 'Chaotic' life with Kevin Federline. K-Fed royally screwed up the already sensitive starlet causing her to spiral into mental issues and controversies like driving with her kid on her lap and shaving her head. Spears finally went into rehab for alcohol, depression and more. Now, the star is back and bigger than ever with her gigantic hit albums and tours for 'Circus' and 'Femme Fatale.' Naomi Campbell The beautiful supermodel has a not-so-pretty side. From 1998 to 2008, Naomi Campbell had been accused of battery approximately 10 different times by several people who worked for her. In 2008, the model attacked two police officers at the London Heathrow Airport and was sentenced to community service. She's also banned for life from British Airways now. Campbell has also struggled with an addiction to cocaine and went into rehab in 1999. Winona Ryder In 2001, the good will and high reputation Winona Ryder had with her film career were dashed when she was arrested for shoplifting merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue. The 'Edward Scissorhands' actress was found with tons of prescription drugs and plead not guilty. In the end Ryder was put on probation, had a hefty fine to pay and was sentenced to 480 hours of community service. Ryder is now making amends; the actress has spoken out about her struggle with anxiety and depression has sought treatment for years. She's back to acting in films like 2010's 'Black Swan.' Sean Young Actress Sean Young has always been a bit quirky. For example, she desperately wanted the part of Catwoman in Tim Burton's 'Batman Returns' and so she constructed her own Catwoman suit and tried to confront Burton and 'Batman' star Michael Keaton. But her antics in 2006 and 2008 put her on the crazy train. In 2006, the 'Bladerunner'actress crashed the Vanity Fair Oscar party and at the Director's Guild of America Awards in 2008, became extremely drunk and started insulting different celebrities like Marion Cotillard. She even interrupted the acceptance speech of director Julian Schnabel. Young finally checked herself into rehab after the incident. But it may not have worked. This year, the actress was arrested on a misdemeanour battery charge after the Academy Awards. She was later released on a $20,000 bail. Mischa Barton The adorable 'O.C' star always seemed to be so far removed from the trouble girl she played on the show. Too bad, she ended up in many of the same situations. In 2007, Barton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid licence. The actress also was sectioned for two weeks in 2009 under the Mental Health Act for having a mental breakdown while resisting painkillers to treat an infection on her tooth.

