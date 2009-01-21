Good Fortune For Flight 1549 Passengers Continues

The passengers on Flight 1549 already survived a plane crash, and now they’re each being given checks for $5,000 to cover the cost of their lost luggage and personal belongings that might be tied up with investigators for a few months.



AP via Crain’s New York: U.S. Airways has sent $5,000 checks to each of the 150 passengers on Flight 1549 to compensate them for lost luggage and other belongings.

In a letter sent to passengers, an airline executive said she was “truly sorry.” The letter also explained that passenger belongings left behind in the plane could be stuck with investigators for months.

The airline also said it would reimburse passengers for their ticket costs.

